This lemon drop cookie recipe is a tart and tasty treat

The sun may have hidden its face for most of the past couple of weeks, but these small batch lemon cookies from Aimee Broussard sure do shine bright. Lemon juice, lemon zest and a generous topping of powdered sugar give these cookies a fresh, citrusy bite and a texture that melts in your mouth. The recipe yields 10 cookies instead of the typical two dozen—just the right amount for enjoying a sweet treat without overwhelming your kitchen.

SMALL BATCH LEMON DROP COOKIES

Ingredients:

1 ¼ cups flour

½ Tbsp. cornstarch

½ tsp. cream of tartar

½ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

½ cup butter, room temperature

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 Tbsp. lemon zest

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

½ tsp. vanilla extract

1 egg

¼ cup powdered sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat and set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch, cream of tartar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large bowl using a handheld mixer, cream together butter, sugar and lemon zest until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add lemon juice, vanilla extract and egg, and mix until combined. Add flour mixture, a little at a time, to bowl, scraping down sides of bowl as needed; combine until smooth.

Use a mini cookie scoop or spoon (about 2 Tbsp. full) to drop rounded cookie batter onto prepared baking pan, being sure to leave about 2 inches between each for spreading. Gently flatten each cookie. Using a sifter, generously sift powdered sugar over each cookie.

Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 11 minutes until edges are golden brown but cookies are slightly underbaked in the middle. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet where they will finish baking.

Sift any leftover powdered sugar on top, if desired.

Tip: While cookies are still warm, use a biscuit cutter or round cookie cutter to create perfectly round and evenly shaped cookies.

Makes 10 cookies.

Read more of our new favorite cookie recipes in Broussard’s latest inRegister column here.