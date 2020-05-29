In the know: Cooking in Color

Nutritionists like to say we should “eat the rainbow,” our plates filled with healthy foods in a variety of colors. And now the world of kitchen appliances is embracing the same vibrant vibe, with the ranges on which we cook those dinners as radiant as the meals themselves. There’s a style for every personality and every cooking style—some are sleek and contemporary, while others are infused with old-world European flavor. Manufacturers have even brought back the classic ’70s hue—that’s right, avocado has moved off the toast and back onto the oven where it won favor with homemakers half a century ago. Bon appétit!

Click on or hover over the numbers in the image below for all the details: