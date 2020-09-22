In the kitchen: Honey Garlic Party Meatballs

Any appetizer we can eat off a tiny toothpick automatically jumps to the top of our favorites list. Who knows why. Maybe it’s the perfect portion, the bite-size convenience, or maybe it’s the easy way guests can pick and choose at will without dirtying silverware. Either way, with some semblance of football season on its way, these Honey Garlic Party Meatballs courtesy of Aimee Broussard will surely suit a crowd—even it’s just your family around a sofa.

HONEY GARLIC PARTY MEATBALLS

2 lb. ground beef or pork

¼ cup breadcrumbs

1 egg

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

1 clove garlic, pressed

2 tsp. butter, melted

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup ketchup

¼ cup honey

1½ Tbsp. soy sauce

2 tsp. Tabasco sauce

In a bowl, combine ground meat, breadcrumbs, egg, salt, pepper, and 1 clove pressed garlic, and form into 1- to 1½-inch balls. Brown in a skillet and drain. In a separate bowl, whisk together butter, 2 cloves minced garlic, ketchup, honey, soy sauce and Tabasco sauce, and pour over meatballs. Toss, return to skillet, and simmer over low heat for 30 minutes or until meatballs are cooked through.

Makes about 20 meatballs