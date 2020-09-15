In the kitchen: Grilled Street Corn

As summer comes to an end and daylight begins to dwindle, we might find ourselves desperately searching the supermarket aisles for fresh sweet corn. Peak season for this flavorsome treat lasts from May through September, and Aimee Broussard has whipped up a delectable Mexican-inspired dish to top off the summer.

Inspired by the fiery spices of Mexican cuisine, this recipe will elevate any backyard barbecue. Whether you’re planning ahead for a special occasion or simply need to throw together a little something-something, this recipe will have you coming back for seconds, thirds and fourths.

GRILLED MEXICAN CORN

Ingredients:

4 large ears corn, husked

2 Tbsp. mayonnaise

2 Tbsp. sour cream

1 scallion, sliced

¾ cup queso fresco cheese, crumbled plus more for garnish

1 Tbsp. lime juice

¼ tsp. salt

Pinch chipotle chile powder

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Grill corn, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and tender, 8 to 12 minutes.

While corn is grilling, whisk mayonnaise, sour cream, scallion, cheese, lime juice, salt and chile powder in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Once corn has cooled enough to handle, cut kernels from cobs. Add corn to cream mixture and toss to combine.

Makes 6 servings.