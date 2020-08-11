In the kitchen: Cruise Ship Strawberry Crepes

Inspired by a Crepe Ballon Rouge recipe Aimee Broussard discovered onboard an Alaskan cruise, these versions are stuffed with ice cream, topped with an insane wine syrup sauce, and the perfect dessert to bid the summer season farewell (eventually). Those looking to compare will simply have to sail into the frigid North and try a taste for themselves.

Crepes:

1½ cups all-purpose flour, sifted

1 Tbsp. sugar

½ tsp. salt

2 cups milk

4 eggs

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Wine Sauce:

6 oz. red wine (I used Chateau Ste. Michelle Cabernet Sauvignon, about 1 ⁄ 3 of the bottle)

8 oz. sugar

2 slices fresh lemon (peel and juice)

2 slices fresh orange (peel and juice)

1 cinnamon stick

2 oz. cornstarch

Strawberries:

3 oz. sugar

3 oz. balsamic vinegar

4 oz. Wine Sauce

Sliced strawberries (4 to 6 per plate)

To assemble:

Ice cream

Mint sprigs

Begin by making Crepes: In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar and salt. In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat milk, eggs, butter and vanilla. Add dry ingredients and mix until batter is smooth. Heat an 8-in. omelet pan over medium-high heat and coat with butter or spray with non-stick cooking spray. Use a mini cookie scoop to pour batter into pan (about 2 scoops). Quickly turn pan from side to side to form an even and thin circle of batter, completely covering pan. Cook until batter is no longer shiny and wet and begins to turn dry and light golden brown. Gently flip and cook remaining side. Remove from heat and place on a piece of parchment paper until ready to serve.

Prepare Wine Sauce: Mix and boil all ingredients except cornstarch in a small pot. Remove orange and lemon peels. Dilute cornstarch in a bit of water, then add slowly to wine mixture. Remove from heat and set aside to thicken.

For Strawberries: Heat a large pan and cook sugar to a caramel stage, then deglaze with balsamic vinegar and Wine Sauce. Add strawberries and mix thoroughly; sauté for about 3 minutes.

To assemble: Place a scoop of ice cream in center of each Crepe. Fold corners around ice cream, flip and place folded side down on center of plate. Arrange 4 to 5 pieces of sautéed Strawberries around plate, and drizzle Wine Sauce over top of Crepes and around Strawberries. Decorate with a sprig of mint.

Note: For original recipe ingredients and flambé instructions, see my blog post titled “Cruise Ship Crepes” on southernfromscratch.com.

Makes 4 servings.