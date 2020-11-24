In the kitchen: Citrus Herb Butter Grilled Turkey

While we look forward to an array of fun and festive sides each year at Thanksgiving, we don’t think anything can beat a perfect turkey on the table. However, while we love traditions, it can be fun to mix things up.

For this reason, Leigh Ann Chatagnier’s Citrus Herb Butter Grilled Turkey caught our eye during Turkey Day preparations. Read on for the recipe that rivals any tried-and-true method.

1 bone-in turkey breast

2 to 3 turkey legs

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 peeled and smashed garlic cloves

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp. rosemary

1 Tbsp. sage

1 Tbsp. thyme

2 Tbsp. freshly squeezed orange juice

1 Tbsp. salt, plus extra for seasoning turkey meat

1 Tsp. black pepper, plus extra for seasoning turkey meat

1 Tbsp. honey

Let turkey pieces come to room temperature, about 20 minutes. Pat dry with a paper towel and season liberally with salt and pepper on both sides of the turkey. (Don’t be shy here, the turkey needs good seasoning!)

Preheat grill to 425 degrees. Place turkey pieces skin side down on the grill. Let them cook over direct heat for 5 minutes per side and then transfer to indirect heat. This can be on a top rack of your grill or on a side burner that isn’t on. Close the lid, keeping the temperature at about 400 degrees, and let turkey continue to cook for 45 minutes until it is almost cooked through. Flip twice during cook time.

While turkey cooks, melt butter, oil, garlic, herbs, citrus, honey, salt and pepper until the butter is fragrant. Turn off heat. The last 5 minutes of cooking, brush each side of turkey pieces with herbed citrus butter to infuse into meat.

When internal temperature of turkey pieces reaches 165 degrees, remove from grill. Let turkey rest for 10 minutes before serving. Slice turkey breast off of bone and place on a platter with turkey legs. Serve with extra infused butter on the side!