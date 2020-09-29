In the kitchen: Bananas Foster Pop-Tarts

Ah, yes, the greatest debate of our modern times. Which Pop-Tart flavor reigns supreme? For me it’s all about the duel between Cookies & Creme vs. Hot Fudge Sundae (don’t even come at me with Strawberry or Cherry—I’m here for dessert-themed breakfast pastries only), but Aimee Broussard may have just upped the stakes with this homemade version that somehow combines a childhood favorite with one of New Orleans’ most decadent treats. Enter: the Bananas Foster Pop-Tart. With the sweet and spicy combo of fresh bananas, cinnamon, vanilla and a splash of dark rum, this take on a simple pastry will feel just as appropriate as a special breakfast celebration as it will an after-dinner sugar bomb.

BANANAS FOSTER POP-TARTS

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter

½ cup brown sugar plus more for topping

2 ripe bananas, cut into ¼-in. rounds

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

Pinch salt

Pinch freshly grated nutmeg

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

¼ cup plus ½ tsp. dark rum, divided

1 pkg. pie crust (2 per container)

1 cup powdered sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter and brown sugar in a sauté pan over medium heat until butter has melted and brown sugar is combined. Add bananas, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg and vanilla, and cook, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes more. Remove pan from heat and add ¼ cup rum. Note: If you add rum to hot liquid while using a gas range, vapors will potentially ignite.

On a floured surface, roll out pie crusts. Cut out rectangles about 4½ in. long by 3 in. wide. You need 2 rectangles per pastry. Add 1½ to 2 heaping spoonfuls of filling mixture to the base of the rectangles, in the center only, making sure to leave edges clean. Top with additional pie crust and use a fork to crimp edges to seal. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Repeat until desired number of pastries is reached. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown. Allow to cool slightly before icing.

For glaze, combine powdered sugar and 2 to 3 Tbsp. water to achieve desired consistency. Add water gradually, 1 tsp. at a time, and whisk vigorously; add more water as needed. Add ½ tsp. of rum to glaze if desired. Pour glaze over Pop-Tarts and sprinkle with brown sugar. Serve warm.

Makes 4-6.