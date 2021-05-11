These Italian Sausage Sandwiches with Skillet Peppers are a real kick

When the temperatures drop a bit for the evening, we often find ourselves taking advantage of the outdoors and utilizing the grill for an easy and delicious springtime dinner. While served in an ordinary hot dog bun, these Italian Sausage Sandwichesby Aimee Broussard are far more than your average frankfurter, thanks to beer-simmered Italian sausage, sautéed peppers and (optional) jalapeño peppers for a kick. Versatile and ready for your next backyard barbecue or a just a relaxed night in.

ITALIAN SAUSAGE SANDWICHES WITH SKILLET PEPPERS

Ingredients:

6 Italian sausage links

1 (12-oz.) bottle dark beer (Guinness, etc.)

2 medium green bell peppers, thinly sliced

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 tsp. minced garlic

¼ tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

6 buns, split

6 slices provolone cheese, halved

Jalapeño peppers, sliced (optional)

Place sausages in a large saucepan; add beer, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover, and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes, or until sausages are no longer pink.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, sauté bell peppers and onion in oil until tender. Add garlic, and cook a minute longer. Season with salt and black pepper.

Drain sausages, discarding beer. Grill sausages, covered, over medium heat for 4 to 6 minutes or until browned with grill marks, turning occasionally. Line each bun with cheese and add sausage, then peppers and onion. Top with jalapeño peppers if desired.

Makes 6 servings.