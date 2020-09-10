Instagram roundup: Snacking into fall with bites by local businesses
We know fall hasn’t officially started yet. It’s just that we feel…peckish. Peaked. Perspiring, definitely. And ready to distract ourselves for the rest of summer with snacks and passables that can keep our minds and bodies moving in the meantime. Take a look below to see what some of our locals are cooking up. Sharing optional.
Sure, a lot of people look forward to fall to wait for the perfect pass at the 1-yard line. We, on the other hand, will get just as excited—if not more—for a pass of the green chile salsa.
Don’t mind us, we’re just imagining all the various ways we would butcher these sweet almond croissants if we tried conjuring them ourselves. #Blessed to live in a city with professionals who will tend to our sweet tooth.
The perfect man-cuterie board to go with a cigar & bourbon pairing party for @cma147 & @m_bingham89 🥃 🧀 Happy Birthday guys!! 🥳 @bourbonsocietybr @hokuspokusliquors #happybirthday #cigars #bourbon #cheese #bettertogether #charcuterie #bourbonsocietybr #mancuterie #geauxbatonrouge #cheeseboardsofinstagram #realmensmokecigars #crunchmaster #bulldogpepperjelly #bitesandboards #mbpresets #lightroom #plattersoftheworld #louisianaweekend #foodstyling #ınstagood #instafood #f52community #thefeedfeed #ainttooproudtocheese #thatcheeseplate
I guess Bites and Boards found out we were prepping our bellies for winter hibernation until 2021 arrives? There’s plenty here for a whole den.
Mmm…the dish we're making this week will definitely turn some ears. We took fresh ears of corn and paired it with Louisiana crawfish to make this savory cajun Crawfish Cornbread. Stop by Bonnecaze Farms and grab stone ground cornmeal. Mix it up with cheese, @guidryorganicfarms Pecan Oil and our VooDoo blend. We added zing with a little @woodsfoods Jalapeno Relish. The side dish is the MAIN DISH here! GET THE COMPLETE RECIPE: redstickspice.com Main Dish is a weekly newsletter with ideas and inspiration of what to cook this weekend. #explorebatonrouge #explorebr #geauxdowntown #redstickspice #iammidcity #locallove #shoplocal #shoplouisiana #louisianamade
Someone said “snack” and Red Stick Spice Company said “we can do better than that.” Something tells me these meal-accompanying cornbreads will become more than a side piece.
On a special diet?? Olive & Honey is happy to cater to your needs, whatever they may be!! This board was made for a friend who eats according to her blood type – plus a few extra items for her hubs!! At Olive & Honey, we want to cater to you any way we can!! Just let us know your needs and we’ll do our best to make it happen! #oliveandhoneybr #cheeseistheanswer #cheesediet #goatgouda #turkey #alittlesomethingextra #happyfriday #labordayweekend #longweekend
Okay, just one more spread—I’ll admit that adding some little flowers and chocolates to a board of multi-nutritional goodness makes us yearn for sweeter times. Luckily this isn’t a bad substitution.
