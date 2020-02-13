inRegister staffers dish on their favorite restaurants in New Orleans

They say the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach. We can attest to the truth of this statement as our love for New Orleans directly coincides with the cuisine available there. And we’re not alone. It’s well-known that everyone has their favorites. Those dishes that are worth the drive. However, instead of convincing each other that one is better than the other, we’re here to share and grow.

We asked our staff to share their favorite restaurants to visit in the Crescent City, as well as their go-to orders. However, before we make our next trip down, we want to hear your suggestions! Share those with us in the comments.

Kelli Bozeman, managing editor

“My go-to New Orleans restaurant is Saba, run by Israeli-born chef Alon Shaya. Set on a corner along Magazine Street, it’s a sun-filled open space decorated in traditional blue and white. The pita bread is like none you’ve ever seen (except at Shaya down the street, which was Alon Shaya’s original restaurant)—brought to the table straight out of the wood-fired oven, it’s fluffy and huge and warm, like a giant Mediterranean hug.

We always order several of the “Salatim” items to go with the pita; some of our favorites are the labneh (a soft cheese made from strained yogurt and flavored with shallots and mint), lutenitsa (a blend of roasted red pepper and tomato), and tabouleh. The bowls might be tiny but the flavors are BIG!”

Ashley Sexton Gordon, publisher and editor

“The roasted brussels sprouts at Domenica are lick-the-balsamic-and-the-feta-off-the-plate deliciousness. They are charred to perfection. Sweet and savory. It’s a dish you keep eating well after you are full. Which is a typical response when dining in New Orleans.”

Madeline Gwinn, editorial intern

“My top favorite NOLA food pick has to be barbecue shrimp from Mr. B.’s,” she says. “Omg it really is to die.”

If you’ve already had that: “The whole roasted cauliflower from Domenica is my second favorite hands down.”

Margaret Fitzpatrick, photography intern

“I have two favorites: La Crêpe Nanou and Café Degas. They’re both small, super authentic French restaurants with awesome, homey atmospheres. At La Crêpe Nanou, I order the sweetbreads appetizer and the breaded veal with lemon sauce for an entree. At Café Degas, I love the hanger steak.”

Sadie Fury, account executive

“I’ll say Willa Jean in the Central Business District. The CBD is booming with new restaurants and Willa Jean is right in the center of it all. Great start to a New Orleans Saturday with brunch and drinks. The whole place is windows, so on a pretty day it just puts you in a good mood.

“For brunch, I recommend the Willa Jean cornbread to share with the table, then smoked salmon toast all for yourself. Not only does it taste good, it’s beautiful–like actually has flowers on it–and with a frosé to drink.”

Top tip: “Always finish it off with warm cookies and milk!”

Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois, community writer

“You can’t beat the classics, so why stray away from the one-and-only Brennan’s. I love everything on the menu, but the garlic shrimp, which involves two of my all-time favorite things–grits and mushrooms–takes the cake as my favorite. Speaking of dessert, though, did you really go to Brennan’s if you didn’t order the bananas Foster? I think not.”

For the next morning: “This sounds crazy, but the hole-in-the-wall Toulouse House Grocery is the best hangover cure in all of New Orleans. Their breakfast sandwiches are worth rolling out of bed for. Trust me. It’s always my New York friend’s first request when she comes in town.”

Geraldine Alfieri, sales manager

“Meauxbar on North Rampart is my favorite! The escargot is so yummy!”