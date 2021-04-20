In the kitchen: Pulled Pork Skillet Nachos

It was an impromptu decision that led Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya to invent the holy grail of game day snacks—nachos—but it was no accident when, as legend has it, a waitress in the Southeast served up a plate of nachos with a heaping of pulled pork on top. The game had been changed. While tortilla chips, cheese and jalapeños are enough to make a tasty appetizer that satisfies the senses, these Pulled Pork Skillet Nachos by Aimee Broussard bump this crowd-favorite up to a main meal. Even better is a polished-off plate to cut cleanup time in half.

1 (4-lb.) Boston butt pork roast, boneless

1 Tbsp. garlic powder

1 Tbsp. onion powder

1 Tbsp. salt

1 Tbsp. pepper

1 (12-oz.) can Coca-Cola

1 bottle barbecue sauce (I like Sweet Baby Ray’s)

1 bag tortilla chips

1 (8-oz.) package shredded cheese (I like the easy-melt combo sharp and mozzarella)

Assorted toppings of choice

Cut away any thick portions of fat from outside of pork roast. In a small bowl, whisk together spices and rub all over pork roast. Place pork roast in a slow cooker. Pour can of Coca-Cola over roast. Cover and cook on high for 5 hours or on low for 8 to 10 hours. Remove roast from slow cooker and place on a cutting board. Reserve ½ cup of juice remaining in slow cooker and discard the rest. Using 2 forks, shred pork, then return to slow cooker. Add reserved juice and bottle of BBQ sauce. Mix. Reduce temperature to low (if not on already) and continue to cook for an additional 30 minutes.

To prepare skillet nachos, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cover a cast-iron skillet with tortilla chips, layer with 1 cup cheese and 1 cup shredded pulled pork, then repeat layers. Top with a bit more cheese, along with jalapeños, olives or other desired toppings. (If adding sour cream, add just prior to serving and not before placing in oven). Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or just until cheese is melted and bubbling.

Makes 8-10 servings.