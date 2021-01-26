In the kitchen: Marinated grilled pork chops

Pork chops may not be the top-of-the-menu choice when it comes to protein, but when cooked well, they make a fast, flavorful and cost-efficient dinner—especially with the help of a great marinade. Thanks to this feature from our sister publication 225, we no longer have to suffer dry, bland pork. And in addition to herby, mustard-driven marinade, this recipe works best on a good old-fashioned grill, allowing for an easy and healthy way to prepare your meat.

GRILLED THICK-CUT BONE-IN PORK CHOP

Ingredients:

4 (8-ounce) thick-cut bone-in pork chops

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 cloves minced garlic

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

¼ teaspoon dried Herbes de Provence

1⁄3 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Rinse the pork chops and pat them dry with a paper towel. Place the chops in a shallow baking dish.

In a small bowl, whisk the mustard, garlic, vinegar, herbs, oil, salt and pepper together. Pour it over the chops.

Turn the chops over to make sure the marinade covers both sides, and place them in the fridge until you are ready to grill them. Remove the chops from the fridge for 20 minutes to allow them to come up to room temperature before grilling them.

Heat the grill to 400 degrees. Grill the chops 8 to 10 minutes on one side. Flip the chops and continue grilling for another 4 to 5 minutes, or until the juices run clear and the internal temperature has reached 155 to 160 degrees.

Remove the chops from the grill, and place them on a platter. Cover the chops with foil and let them rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Makes 4 servings.