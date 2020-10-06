In the kitchen: Sweet meets savory in an easy honey baked ham

Preparing a dish come evening time, when most of our energy is zapped, is no easy feat. While we would love to sit down to a full-course meal, the cooking time combined with the dreaded cleanup is enough to discourage even the most agile of home chefs. Fortunately, Aimee Broussard has created a delicious honey baked ham recipe that is sure to be a savior for your next weeknight dinner. This easy-does-it recipe requires only a few ingredients with little to no effort, making your life easier.

HONEY BAKED HAM

Ingredients:

1 whole (5- to 10-lb.) precooked spiral-cut ham

1 stick butter

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup honey

1 ⁄ 8 cup orange juice

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

¼ tsp. ground cloves

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line a pan large enough to hold ham and its juices with a few layers of heavy-duty aluminum foil, or use disposable roasting pans for easy cleanup.

Combine butter, brown sugar, honey, orange juice and spices in a heavy saucepan. Heat on low until butter is melted and ingredients are evenly mixed.

Place ham in lined pan, and brush with the warm honey glaze. Bake for 1 to 1 ½ hours, depending on size of ham. (Check packaging for exact cooking times.) Every 15 minutes or so, brush on remaining glaze.

If you’d like top of ham to be more golden brown, turn on broiler for a minute or so to caramelize top. You can also add more glaze with some extra brown sugar, and use a kitchen blow torch.

Let ham rest 10-15 minutes, then remove to a platter to serve.

Makes 8-10 servings.