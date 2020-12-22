In the kitchen: Gingerbread Popcorn

INREGISTER STAFF
| CUISINE
Photos courtesy Aimee Broussard.

Is it even Christmastime if you haven’t attempted at least one gingerbread receipe? Whether it be in the form of houses, cookies or men, gingerbread confections are a holiday staple, and one that we featured before in simpler times.

For this festive recipe, Aimee Broussard put a spin on the classic gingerbread flavor, combining sugar and spice to spruce up a most unexpected snack: microwave popcorn. In no time, you’ll have created the perfect holiday treat to enjoy by yourself or to wrap up for a thoughtful and delicious gift.

GINGERBREAD POPCORN SEASONING

Ingredients:
1½ Tbsp. powdered sugar
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
¼ tsp. ground ginger
¼ tsp. ground cloves
Combine spices in a small bowl, mixing well. Store in an airtight small jar or spice container.

GINGERBREAD POPCORN

Ingredients:
8 cups popped popcorn (I used a 6.5-ounce bag of pre-popped popcorn)
3 tsp. Gingerbread Popcorn Seasoning
8 oz. white chocolate/vanilla candy melts or vanilla almond bark
1 cup red and green chocolate-coated candies
Holiday sprinkles (optional)
Line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper. To one prepared pan, add popcorn and top with Gingerbread Popcorn Seasoning; toss to combine. Melt candy melts or bark according to package instructions, and evenly drizzle over popcorn. Add red and green candies and sprinkles, and again toss to combine.
Turn popcorn out onto second parchment-lined baking sheet, and allow mixture to cool to room temperature and chocolate to set. Popcorn mix will keep for up to 2 weeks in an airtight container.
Makes about 8 cups popcorn.

