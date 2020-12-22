In the kitchen: Gingerbread Popcorn
Is it even Christmastime if you haven’t attempted at least one gingerbread receipe? Whether it be in the form of houses, cookies or men, gingerbread confections are a holiday staple, and one that we featured before in simpler times.
For this festive recipe, Aimee Broussard put a spin on the classic gingerbread flavor, combining sugar and spice to spruce up a most unexpected snack: microwave popcorn. In no time, you’ll have created the perfect holiday treat to enjoy by yourself or to wrap up for a thoughtful and delicious gift.
GINGERBREAD POPCORN SEASONING
Ingredients:
1½ Tbsp. powdered sugar
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
¼ tsp. ground ginger
¼ tsp. ground cloves
Combine spices in a small bowl, mixing well. Store in an airtight small jar or spice container.
GINGERBREAD POPCORN
