In the kitchen: Gingerbread Popcorn

Is it even Christmastime if you haven’t attempted at least one gingerbread receipe? Whether it be in the form of houses, cookies or men, gingerbread confections are a holiday staple, and one that we featured before in simpler times.

For this festive recipe, Aimee Broussard put a spin on the classic gingerbread flavor, combining sugar and spice to spruce up a most unexpected snack: microwave popcorn. In no time, you’ll have created the perfect holiday treat to enjoy by yourself or to wrap up for a thoughtful and delicious gift.