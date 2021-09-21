Scoop up big flavor with this Hot Crab and Artichoke Dip

While we still have hope for the rest of the season, after the opening three games of this LSU football season, we’re turning our attention to something a little more interesting: party food. Here in Louisiana, there’s a hierarchy, with those dishes containing seafood placed all the way at the top. That’s why this Hot Crab and Artichoke Dip recipe from Aimee Broussard is on our list for this coming Saturday. So put a chip in the air to cheers Louisiana seafood and, hopefully, a Tigers win against Mississippi State.

HOT CRAB AND ARTICHOKE DIP

Ingredients:

1 (12-oz.) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

½ cup mayonnaise

1 cup fresh lump crabmeat

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp. Tabasco sauce

1 tsp. black pepper

¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Paprika and chopped parsley for garnish (optional)

Chips or crostini

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix artichokes, cream cheese, mayonnaise, crabmeat, garlic, Tabasco and pepper. Pour into oven-proof casserole dish. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over the top. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes. Turn oven to broil, on the lowest setting, and allow the top to lightly brown. Keep your eye on it—it only takes a few minutes. Sprinkle with paprika and top with chopped parsley, if desired. Serve hot with chips or crostini.

Makes 8-10 servings.