Hop over to these local brunch spots this Easter

Easter brunch is one of springtime’s greatest delights. Some of Baton Rouge’s favorite spots are offering an afternoon filled with delectable dishes and activities for the kids that are sure to make the Easter holiday fun. The best part of going out for this celebration is that you can sit back, relax and enjoy time with loved ones–no cleanup required.

Click the restaurant names for reservation information.

Tallulah

Crepes, omelets and waffles oh my! Join Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine for a breakfast buffet this Sunday for a simplified self-serving option.

Beausoleil

Beausoleil will serve brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Enjoy the restaurant’s special coastal cravings like New Orleans crab cake benedict and the Lafourche omelet to celebrate the season.

BRQ

Reserve your spot at BRQ for the restaurant’s annual Easter Sunday brunch and enjoy a delicious menu along with a few Easter specials, including steak and eggs, redfish sardou and chicken marsala.

Mansurs

Eggs royale, grits & grillades, brunch cheeseburger…need we say more? Join Mansurs on the Boulevard for a brunch experience this Easter holiday.

Leola’s Cafe and Coffee House

Leola’s is going all out this Easter Sunday with a robust buffet, crafts and more. Bring the whole family to enjoy an array of activities and of course, great food and beverages.

