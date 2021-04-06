Get dinner off to a fresh start with Hanley’s simple and Sensation(al) salad recipe

The story began when Richard and Kate Hanley realized the absence of Sensation salad dressing on the shelves of grocery stores. Sensation dressing—a garlic-lemon-Romano-cheese flavor profile that originated at the now-closed Bob & Jake’s restaurant in Baton Rouge—could only be enjoyed if made from scratch or ordered at a restaurant. The Hanleys sought out to change that in 2012. Now, after a journey of selling out at the Red Stick Farmers Market and teaming up with LSU AgCenter’s Food Incubator to produce 300 to 500 gallons a day, Hanley’s is available at more than 700 retail stores throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, and recently landed distribution deals to sell in Walmart stores around the country as well as an expanding number of Costco stores.

With Richard and Kate Hanley’s own recipe, you can easily create the novel Baton Rouge salad with a prepackaged bottle of Hanley’s dressing—no ingredient hunting required.

HANLEY’S SENSATION SALAD

Butter lettuce

Roma tomato

Red onion

Black olives

Peperoncini

Parmesan cheese (grated)

Directions:

Toss butter lettuce in Hanley’s Sensation Dressing. Slice a roma tomato and ¼ red onion. Add tomato slices, red onion, black olives, croutons and peperoncini to salad. Top with grated parmesan cheese.

Pro Tip: This salad is best served chilled with fresh, crisp lettuce. Buy butter lettuce the day you plan to make this salad recipe. And don’t forget to add a generous amount of Hanley’s Sensation Dressing.

Prep Time: 25 mins

Serves: 1-2 people