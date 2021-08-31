This grilled molasses and peach salsa chicken recipe smacks of sweetness

While stormy weather isn’t exactly the atmosphere for grilling in the yard, there’s nothing dismal about Aimee Broussard’s fresh take on an easy week-night protein. From the savory marinade of soy sauce and molasses to the lemony peach-based salsa paired with jalapeños and mint, these flavors combine the sweetness of summer with the warmth of fall right on time, rain or shine.

GRILLED MOLASSES & PEACH SALSA CHICKEN

Ingredients:

Molasses Marinade:

¾ cup molasses

1 ⁄ 3 cup soy sauce

¼ cup canola oil

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Peach Salsa:

4 ripe yellow peaches, peeled and chopped

1 to 2 Tbsp. sweet onion, chopped

2 jalapeños, chopped (stem, seeds and ribs discarded)

Juice of 1 lemon

2 Tbsp. fresh mint, chopped

1 tsp. sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Place all Molasses Marinade ingredients except chicken in a 2-gallon zipper freezer bag; seal and shake to combine. Add chicken and reseal bag. Marinate for at least 4 hours.

Place all Peach Salsa ingredients in a food processor; pulse a couple of times, leaving some small pieces, stopping before mixture is completely liquid. *Alternatively, chop ingredients by hand. Place salsa in a bowl, and cover. Let stand for an hour before serving, to give ingredients time to meld.

Preheat grill to high. Remove chicken from marinade, discarding marinade. Grill chicken with lid closed for 9 to 10 minutes on each side or until temperature reaches 180 degrees in center of each breast. Remove from grill and let stand for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and top with Peach Salsa.

Makes 6-8 servings.