Get the kids cooking this summer at these local camps | By Ryn Lakvold -

It’s never too early to introduce your kids to the culinary basics. And luckily (especially for those of us less adept in the kitchen), several Baton Rouge businesses are willing to teach them. Read below to start cooking up the kiddos’ summer camp list or ideas for their next birthday party.

Red Stick Spice Co.

Red Stick Spice Co. offers a Mom & Me Cooking Class for children 10 and up. Each class involves making an entree and a dessert within four different stations. For more information on this class, click here.

Young Chef’s Academy

At Young Chef’s Academy, cooking classes are offered weekly. With their MasterChef Program, students in the JuniorChef and SeniorChef categories take classes to earn patches and eventually receive a black chef jacket to become a YCA-certified MasterChef. Members of the Masterchef program pay a monthly fee, but non-members can pay $33 for a 90-minute class.

Eloise Market

Ready, set, bake! Eloise Market and Cakery offers several day-long summer camps for children ages 5-12. Classes include themed cake decorating, baking and more. Each class includes lunch, snacks, all baking supplies and an apron. Check out the bakery’s website for their full summer class schedule.

Pink Flamingo Cooking Co.

Pink Flamingo Cooking Co. offers themed cooking camps throughout the year during school holidays and the summer. Campers enjoy making two or more recipes, arts and crafts and playing games. Follow @pink_flamingo_cooking_co for registration dates and details.