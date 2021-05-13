Skip the brain freeze, go for the gelato at La Divina Italian Cafe

With warmer days calling for cooler treats to get us through the spring and summer season, we’re looking to La Divina Italian Cafe to serve us up a spread of mouthwatering gelato flavors to help beat the heat. While some people may say gelato is just the “fancy” version of ice cream, its ingredients and techniques make it quite distinct compared to the American frozen treat. To educate us on gelato (and to spotlight some flavors), we spoke to one of La Divina’s owners, Mary LeBlanc, to get a taste of what the gelataria is serving up this season.

“Gelato is served at a warmer temperature than ice cream, so if you put ice cream in your mouth, it’s going to be colder and numb the tongue,” explains LeBlanc. This means that flavors in gelato—with its easy-on-the-palate temperature—tend to pop more than your traditional treat. The strawberries taste more strawberry-like, while the sugar is more sweet.

La Divina’s flavors (like the decadent Peppermint Stracciatella at Christmastime) are always changing with each passing season.

“With strawberry season, you’re going to find that we not only have Strawberry Sorbet,” says LeBlanc, “but we’ve also got a Strawberry Cream Gelato, taking advantage of seasonal flavors any way we can.”

While you shouldn’t expect a seasonal flavor to stick around forever, La Divina’s Lavender Honey Gelato is proving to be a likely candidate for the main menu.

“Lavender Honey is almost becoming a core because it’s so popular,” explains LeBlanc. “It’s just so delicious and different. It’s one of my favorite flavors.”

With summer approaching, watermelons are sure to be a key ingredient in La Divina’s lineup of gelati and sorbets. And with those sorbets, La Divina brings an unexpected twist that can elevate any brunch.

“Primarily with our sorbets, I always tell people they’re delicious in a cup, in a cone or in a sorbet mimosa, which is something we offer that nobody else does,” says LeBlanc. “Come in the morning or anytime during the day and try one of our delicious sorbet flavors. I’ve even had some folks try the mango with a strawberry in a mimosa–it’s quite refreshing.”

Find out more about La Divina, including the cafe’s full menu, on its website here.