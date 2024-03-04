From the Archives: Recipe for Success | By inRegister Staff -

Before there were bakeries in every corner of the city specializing in sweet treats to suit all tastes, there were ladies at local bake sales well-known for their unique recipes. That’s why, in the April 1991 edition of inRegister, the Woman’s Hospital Auxillary shared mouthwatering dessert recipes in anticipation of the annual shopping bazaar, a fundraiser for the Neonatal Intensive Care Nursery. Jan Wilkins’ Amaretto Nut Bread, the Blueberry Pound Cake by Bonnie Andrus and Delores’ Chocolate Fudge drew a crowd for a worthy cause.

A group of women using baked goods with tried-and-true recipes to do good and give back to our community is a sweetly familiar story. Thankfully, here in Baton Rouge, sharing dessert to benefit all is a food fad that has stayed in style.