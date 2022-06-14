First look: The Shed brings its famous barbecue to Baton Rouge

The Shed BBQ opened up a smokin’ new joint on Burbank Drive this past Monday, June 13—just in time for those summertime barbecue cravings.

Originally known for its location in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, the restaurant has been named one of the nation’s best barbecue joints by publications like Southern Living and Thrillist. The Baton Rouge destination will be the brand’s second location.

The Shed will occupy the former location of The Oasis, but rest assured that the beach volleyball courts won’t be swapped out for barbecue pits. The sandy courts will remain at the space, but will now be known as The Backyard at The Shed.

The original joint is known for being built from random junk that Orrison collected by rummaging around dumpsters and garbage piles. So, of course, he brought some of that junk to spruce up the new space.