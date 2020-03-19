From ‘225’ magazine: How to support local restaurants amid COVID-19

With the ban on dining inside local restaurants and bars that came early this week, small businesses were sent reeling. It’s no secret that they rely on the patronage of the community to stay afloat. However, just because we can’t dine in doesn’t mean we have to sit idly by. Rather, there are plenty of ways to continue supporting local restaurants during this uncertain time.

225 magazine put together a kind of roadmap, giving people information as to the offerings of each restaurant, as well as other ways to support. Check out this story for a guide to the takeout and delivery options at local restaurants. And click here for a guide to other creative ways to spread local love through groceries, food retail and restaurants. Finally, check out the details on the city’s Keep BR Serving campaign, aimed at helping restaurants and their employees through the purchase of gift cards, here.

Want some recommendations? Check out this story from the inRegister archives, which chronicles some of the most iconic Baton Rouge dishes. Let us know what restaurants you’ll be ordering from first in the comments below.