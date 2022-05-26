First Look: Brandon Landry’s opulent dinner-only Supper Club

More than two years in the making, Brandon Landry’s luxury Supper Club opened May 17 in a new space built specifically for the moonshot project. The 140-seat establishment is high on style, welcoming diners with an atmosphere larded with edgy, ultra-modern trappings and a menu devoted to imported extravagance.

Beluga caviar and premium Wagyu beef? Check. Global spirits? Check. The expectation that you should come in your flyest ‘fit? Yes, please. (Because this place is supposed to be fun as hell, and not dressing up ruins the vibe for everyone.)

Landry, founder and CEO of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, says the idea for the Supper Club came from extensive traveling while opening the now 65 locations of Walk-Ons. He and his team frequently dined in similar, high-end concepts in markets like Las Vegas, Dallas and Miami. Landry liked their exclusive feel and focus on over-the-top indulgence.

“I always said, ‘I wish we had something like this in Baton Rouge,’”Landry says. “For me, it’s about creating a meaningful moment, and letting people make a night of it. We’re creating a place that is really energizing and hits all five senses.”

Landry purchased land for the concept in 2020, located on Perkins Road near Bluebonnet Boulevard. The nondescript charcoal building with clean, minimal signage could be anything—its austerity belying a high octane scene inside.

The foyer, dark and brooding, is trimmed with innumerable floor candles. A doorman swings wide the looming door, revealing an expansive dining room whose palette combines moody blacks and grays with splashes of color. Take the floor, where the wall-to-wall carpet imported from Holland features super-sized flowers on a midnight background. Elsewhere, a towering marble bar is stacked with naughty amounts of liquor, while graceful Italian chandeliers dangle in the room’s center. Iridescent floor-to-ceiling chains from Spain make an entire wall shimmer. Soft, slate leather chairs invite diners to tuck in around tables that seat no more than eight, a strategy of Landry’s to keep things intimate.

