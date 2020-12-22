From ‘225’: Miracle on Bennington, a Baton Rouge Christmas-themed pop-up bar

A boozy Christmas-inspired cocktail menu is exactly what Miracle on Bennington is gifting us this holiday season at The Station Sports Bar & Grill. Featured by our sister publication, 225 magazine, Miracle, a national traveling holiday cocktail bar originating in New York, has arrived in Baton Rouge featuring full festivities including the “over-the-top, kitschy” Christmas ornamentation ascribed to the beloved pop-up.

We’ve got our eyes set on the Snowball Old Fashioned, whose ingredients include caramelized pecan bourbon and spiced molasses syrup—ideal in a Santa Claus mug beside a fireplace, stocking-studded mantel, and a plethora of presents scattered around a Christmas tree. I guess we’d better take more advantage of that, considering that the bar will only be serving up its holiday-inspired cocktail menu until December 29.

