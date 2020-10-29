From ‘225’: Locally made Halloween treats
After what we’ve been through so far this year, it seems that nothing can scare us. But you might certainly receive a shock when you taste these frightful treats featured by our sister publication, 225 magazine—just in time for Halloween.
If you’re looking for a treat to snack on throughout the night, 225 recommends indulging in Brew HaHa’s TikTok-inspired hot chocolate bombs or maybe a pumpkin whoopie pie from Counterspace BR. For a more traditional route, one, two or maybe a whole plate of Halloween-themed sugar cookies from Sugar Kettle Cookie Company will do the trick. For the full story about local spooky treats, click here.
