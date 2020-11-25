From ‘225’: Baton Rouge restaurants open for Thanksgiving take-out and dine-in

As someone who once spent an unexpected Thanksgiving-for-two in the low light of a local restaurant, I can vouch that the Baton Rouge eateries remaining open for this week’s holiday (even if doors remain swinging for a simple box of takeout) will no doubt find themselves on more than a few people’s list of things to be thankful for. From The Gregory to The Little Village on Airline, restaurants around town are offering special hours and menus to become tomorrow’s home-away-from-home, whether with a small family group or as a solo traveler just looking for a good piece of pie.

