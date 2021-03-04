Farm to front door: Local produce subscription boxes

“You don’t have to cook fancy or complicated masterpieces—just good food from fresh ingredients,” claimed Julia Child. As spring approaches, freshness is what we’re after, so we’ve gathered together a selection of local produce box subscriptions around Baton Rouge:

Luckett Farms

Luckett Farms, located in Pride, provides consumers with freshly grown produce through its CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) program. Choose between two box sizes to be picked up weekly at various locations around Baton Rouge during a six-week season that begins in mid-March, or get home delivery for an additional charge.

luckettfarms.com

Fullness Farm

Grown in well-balanced local soil and picked at their peak, the assortment of six to nine organic vegetables included in each CSA box from Fullness Farm ranges from the familiar to the surprising. The 10-week spring season begins March 4, and subscribers can pick up weekly boxes at Fullness Farm or Red Stick Farmers Market, or have them delivered. Each box also comes with recipes from farmers Grant and Allison Guidroz, plus tips for how to best store and use the bounty. fullnessfarm.com

Maranatha Greens

Experience the fresh taste of vegetables that go beyond the grocery store at Maranatha Greens. Beginning on March 28, the 10-week spring season will run until early June. Members have the choice of three shares: small, full or “member’s choice,” for which customers can choose six items from the current offerings. Maranatha Greens also offers members the choice of a weekly or bi-weekly plan. Pick up your produce at locations in Baton Rouge, Slaughter, Central or Gonzales, or choose home delivery for an extra fee.

maranatha-greens.com

Covey Rise Farms

Supplying fresh produce to fine restaurants in New Orleans, Husser-based Covey Rise Farms also offers vegetables to members of its Local Produce Club/CSA in Baton Rouge and beyond. The 12-week spring season begins March 1. Customers can choose either the Farm Share option (a full season guaranteeing delivery every week or every other week) or the Farm Stand option (a one-time order). Both options allow boxes to be customized based on the weekly harvest. The pickup location in Baton Rouge is Martin Wine Cellar, and home delivery is offered in the University Club area. coveyriselodge.com

Farm to Work

Farm to Work, a program by Healthy Lives, strives to improve the wellness of employees’ health in the corporate world by providing fresh produce to the workplace. Applicants will receive boxes over the 10-week season beginning in May and ending in July. Employers have the choice of either a five-box plan ($150) delivered bi-weekly, or a 10-box plan ($250) delivered each week.

ourhealthylives.org/farm-to-work/

Top Box Foods

“Makin’ groceries” can be challenging for those who have little access to fresh produce at an affordable price, but Top Box Foods is attempting to change that. Operating as a nonprofit organization, Top Box offers a selection of boxes for customers to choose from including fresh vegetable, fruit, poultry, meat and fish boxes all at affordable prices. Top Box delivers the boxes to convenient locations in the community, typically in areas with limited access to fresh and affordable foods. Top Box partners with local organizations in the community including churches, schools and housing facilities, which receive 5% of sales as a donation.

topboxfoods.com/baton-rouge/home