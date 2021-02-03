Love at first bite: Valentine’s treats from local sources

Gourmet Girls

Mandated by society, chocolates on Valentine’s Day are a must. And with a variety of high-quality artisan chocolate available in the Capital City area, purchasing a box of drugstore chocolates has become completely unnecessary. Local bakers and chocolatiers have outdone themselves this year, giving us much to anticipate this February 14. Gourmet Girls owner Katia Mangham offers a selection of unique and beautifully decorated confections, including her Valentine chocolate cookie cake, a sugar cookie cake filled with chocolate mousse. In addition, handpainted chocolate bonbons and fancy bark bars will surely impress any gourmand. gourmetgirlsbr.com

Tredici Bakery

In the heart of Mid City lies Tredici Bakery, specializing in custom creations made from scratch in house. This Valentine’s Day, owner Monica Shaughnessy and her culinary crew are crafting the popular elevated classics: chocolate-dipped Oreos and brownies. And while chocolate-covered strawberries are a Valentine’s Day hallmark, Tredici Bakery adds a twist by placing them atop strawberry buttercream-filled chocolate cupcakes. Our final swoon-worthy mention is the flourless chocolate cake—the perfect desert for gluten-free diets or any chocoholic. tredicibakery.com

Chef Schonberg’s Sweets

Chef Amanda Schonberg has endless chocolate-dipped gourmet sweets on her menu for Valentine’s Day. From chocolate-covered apples and pears to Rice Krispies treats, pretzels and madeleines, Schonberg knows that everything tastes better smothered in chocolate. In keeping with the chocolate-covered theme, she and her team are also preparing the Berry Box (Ghirardelli milk chocolate berries with edible gold leaf, pictured above) and the popular Ménage à Trois cookies (chocolate chip cookies dipped in milk chocolate and drizzled with white chocolate). Serving Baton Rouge and surrounding areas, Chef Schonberg offers delivery within the Baton Rouge area for $25—all items delivered with a single red rose and a greeting card. chefschonberg.com

Zocalisa

A former tenant of the LSU Food Incubator now located in Ponchatoula, Zocalisa is a family-owned chocolate business that incorporates the cuisine of two different states into its small-batch chocolates—pecans and strawberries from Louisiana and chile and raspberries from New Mexico. Owners and LSU alumni Jeff and Alissa Dickey offer 12- and 24-piece build-your-own boxes giving you the freedom to mix and match any of Zocalisa’s 24 flavors. And if you’re indecisive, several premade boxes are available including Chef’s Choice, the Louisiana Collection and even a vegan collection. Zocalisa delivers locally and ships nationally. Shipping to Baton Rouge is $10 and free for orders over $50. tangichoc.com

Les Amis Bake Shoppe

While chocolate dipped strawberries are on Les Amis Bake Shoppe owner Stephanie Hansen’s Valentine’s Day list, she and her team aren’t stopping there. Also offering decorated macaron gift boxes featuring flavors like red velvet and vanilla bean, as well as decadent 4-inch cakes–perfect for a couple or a small crowd–and hot cocoa bombs, the shop’s holiday menu is geared toward both giving and receiving. Located on Coursey Boulevard, Les Amis is open Monday through Saturday and offers local delivery upon request. lesamisbakeshoppe.com