Elevate your tea time rituals with these garden party-inspired treats and recipes | By 225 Staff -

There are few things as synonymous with British culture as afternoon tea. Britons have been enjoying the daily ritual since the 1660s. However, the tradition of serving afternoon tea along with sweets and scones did not come into fashion until the 1840s, when the Duchess of Bedford found herself becoming a bit puckish in the late afternoon. By the end of the 1800s, tea had become much more affordable, making afternoon teatime attainable for many in England.

This month, I am taking part in the tradition by hosting a bridal shower for a close friend’s daughter. The bride has always loved English tea parties, and since April is at the height of springtime in Louisiana, I decided to put on an afternoon tea-themed shower outside in the garden. Here are a few of my favorite traditional teatime treats that are great for a feminine party or to add a little elegance to a daily routine at home.

On the menu

This article was originally published in the April 2024 issue of 225 magazine.