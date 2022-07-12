Beat the heat with this easy salsa recipe

Louisiana summer is upon us, and as temperatures reach their stifling peak, we could all use a little freshness. Aimee Broussard created the perfect quick and easy salsa recipe to carry us through these hot summer months. Fresh tomatoes, spicy jalapeño, flavorful onion and refreshing lime blend to create a midday snack or party offering that’s sure to impress your guests. Dial up the heat with more jalapeño or keep it mellow— just don’t forget the tortilla chips.

EASY HOMEMADE SALSA

1/2 cup yellow onion, roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic

1/2 jalapeño, seeds and ribs removed, roughly chopped

1 (14.5-oz.) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

1 lb. fresh tomatoes, roughly chopped

Pinch sugar (optional, to balance the acidity of the tomatoes)

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. chili powder

1/4 tsp. cumin

1/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

Add onion, garlic and jalapeño to the bowl of a food processor, and pulse several times.

Drain off liquid from can of diced tomatoes. Discard liquid, and add canned tomatoes to food processor, along with remaining ingredients. Pulse until salsa reaches desired consistency (I like mine a bit chunky). Taste and adjust lime juice, salt and sugar as needed.

Store refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Makes 10-12 servings.

Find more of Aimee’s original recipes on her website here, and read about her new cookbook in this story.