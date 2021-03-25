Skip the ham and order these Easter brunch-inspired takeout meals instead

No matter the time of year, a morning that involves brunch is usually a morning for celebration (or maybe you’ve just slept in a little bit longer than you intended—we won’t judge). Either way, Easter Sunday makes for a great excuse on both counts. As the for the menu, it doesn’t need to be complicated; before you start planning to preheat your oven at the crack of dawn, check out these local Easter brunch-inspired meals ready for takeout first.

A post shared by Ruby Slipper Cafe (@rubyslippercafe)

Why choose one Benedict when you can have two, especially when one is topped with a heaping of Louisiana crawfish—a recipe for a perfect Easter brunch, perhaps?

A post shared by Kalurah Street Grill (@kalurahstreet)

Dipped, dyed or fried up in a pan, eggs are essential to any Easter Sunday brunch—it also doesn’t hurt when they’re served over enchiladas topped with a dollop of avocado cream.

A post shared by Rouj Creole (@roujcreole)

Why should Good Friday get all the fresh seafood? Make room on your Sunday plate for a hefty serving of fried catfish and smothered grits—did we mention there was bacon?

A post shared by Rocca Pizzeria (@roccapizzeria)

It’s as if Rocca Pizzeria was reading our minds this year. If you’re struggling between the cinnamon rolls or deviled eggs, might we recommend the a la carte option?

A post shared by Rêve Coffee Lab – BTR (@revecoffeelabbtr)

Forget the chocolate bunny, these chocolate chip waffles with raspberry amaretto syrup from Rêve Coffee Lab are taking the spot for our Easter sweets of choice.

What’s your go-to meal for Easter Sunday? Tag @inregister in your Easter posts for a chance to be featured in the magazine.