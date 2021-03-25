Skip the ham and order these Easter brunch-inspired takeout meals instead
No matter the time of year, a morning that involves brunch is usually a morning for celebration (or maybe you’ve just slept in a little bit longer than you intended—we won’t judge). Either way, Easter Sunday makes for a great excuse on both counts. As the for the menu, it doesn’t need to be complicated; before you start planning to preheat your oven at the crack of dawn, check out these local Easter brunch-inspired meals ready for takeout first.
Why choose one Benedict when you can have two, especially when one is topped with a heaping of Louisiana crawfish—a recipe for a perfect Easter brunch, perhaps?
Dipped, dyed or fried up in a pan, eggs are essential to any Easter Sunday brunch—it also doesn’t hurt when they’re served over enchiladas topped with a dollop of avocado cream.
Why should Good Friday get all the fresh seafood? Make room on your Sunday plate for a hefty serving of fried catfish and smothered grits—did we mention there was bacon?
It’s as if Rocca Pizzeria was reading our minds this year. If you’re struggling between the cinnamon rolls or deviled eggs, might we recommend the a la carte option?
Forget the chocolate bunny, these chocolate chip waffles with raspberry amaretto syrup from Rêve Coffee Lab are taking the spot for our Easter sweets of choice.
