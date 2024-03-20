An Easter brunch recipe that brings together salty and sweet | By Lilly Chastain -

Everyone knows Easter is the best holiday for those with a sweet tooth. Families will be feasting on the popular candies after opening up their fanciful baskets from the Easter Bunny. But what about those who prefer salty over sweet?

inRegister food columnist Aimee Broussard has the answer: A brunch featuring savory and sweet recipes to satisfy all the Easter cravings. Check out her recipe for Chicken & Pecan Waffle Bites with Homemade Honey Butter below, and read the full story here.

Chicken & Pecan Waffle Bites with Homemade Honey Butter Pecan waffles:

2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted

3 tsp. baking powder

1 ⁄4 tsp. salt

3 ⁄4 cup pecans, chopped

2 eggs, separated

1 1 ⁄2 cups milk

6 Tbsp. butter, melted Sift together first 3 ingredients, then add pecans. Beat egg yolks until light and fluffy; combine with milk and butter, then add to dry ingredients, mixing just until smooth. Beat egg whites until stiff and fold into batter. Cook in a hot waffle iron. Keep warm in a 200-degree oven until ready to serve. Chicken:

1 lb. chicken tenderloins, cut into bite-size pieces

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 egg

1 ⁄4 cup milk

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 ⁄4 tsp. pepper

1 ⁄4 tsp. dry mustard

Vegetable oil Toss cut-up chicken pieces in Creole seasoning. Set aside. Whisk egg and milk together in a shallow bowl; set aside. Combine flour, pepper and mustard in another shallow bowl. Working in batches, dip seasoned chicken into egg, then into flour mixture. Place chicken on a cooling rack lined with paper towels and allow to rest before frying. Heat about 1 inch vegetable oil in a deep fryer (I have a mini Fry Daddy that I use just for this purpose) to 340 degrees. Fry chicken pieces until golden brown and crispy, about 5 minutes. Drain. Honey butter:

1 ⁄2 cup butter, softened

1 ⁄4 cup honey

1 ⁄4 tsp. cinnamon Place all ingredients in a bowl and whip with an electric hand mixer until mixture is light and fluffy. Refrigerate until ready to use. To assemble:

Cut each waffle into 4 squares. Top 1 waffle square with a piece of chicken, followed by a dollop of honey butter, then a second waffle square. Hold together with a skewer or toothpick. Serve with warm maple syrup. Makes 6-8 servings.