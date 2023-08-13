Dog-friendly spots around Baton Rouge | By Ryn Lakvold -

Who else feels extremely guilty leaving their dogs at home during the day? Most pups love to come along for the adventure. From restaurants to parks, Baton Rouge offers several dog-friendly spots to socialize with your fur baby. Read on for some of our favorite places to take dogs around the city.

You can’t go to the Dawg House without your dog. After all, it’s in the name. Grab your friends and and enjoy hot dogs with the pups at this Baton Rouge staple.

Whether you’re getting margs with the girls or just a quick bite to eat, dogs are welcome at Zippy’s for all occasions. They’ll even give you a free bowl of chicken for your pooch.

Get out and get active at the Raising Cane’s Dog Park. Since the park is located next to the LSU Lakes, you can spend a dog day afternoon taking your dog a scenic walk and playing fetch at the park. Your dog might even make a new friend.

This NOLA-based Mexican restaurant recently opened up on Government Street. With a large outdoor seating area, there is plenty of room for you to hang out with your pup and enjoy some tacos.

The Smiling Dog

The dog-friendly outdoor patio here is sure to make you and your pup smile. This local pub has a wide variety of food and drink options, including a “Pupper Menu” with items such as turkey, chicken, eggs and bacon.