Dish: Yuzu’s Tostadas

Building on the success of their popular White Star Market ramen booth Chow Yum Phat, chefs Phat Le and Jordan Ramirez have opened Yuzu, also located inside the Mid City food hall. “We’re doing sort of a yin-yang thing with Chow Yum Phat,” says Le. “Over there, we have hot things like ramen, and at Yuzu, it’s more cold stuff.”

That means poke bowls, Asian wraps and small plates featuring ceviche, salads and other healthy nibbles. Yuzu’s Tostadas show the interplay of whimsical flavors and diverse textures common to both menus. Marinated tuna or salmon is served atop wonton chips along with green curry guacamole, pickled corn, pickled jalapeño and masago. The finishing touch is an aioli made with the Japanese citrus fruit yuzu that gives this establishment its name. Le recommends ordering lots of small plates to share—part of the fun of dining at White Star Market.

Yuzu

Inside White Star Market

4624 Government Street

facebook.com/eatyuzubr

Hours:

Monday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.