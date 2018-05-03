Dish: Superior Grill’s Ahi Tuna Tacos

Open since November 2017, Superior Grill Highland Road features unique menu items, wines and cocktails not found at the restaurant’s seven other locations across Baton Rouge, Shreveport, New Orleans and Birmingham. One such appetizer is the delicate ahi tuna tacos. “This has been a really popular dish,” says General Manager Brian Whitley. Fresh, sushi-grade tuna served on a crisp wonton shell is the perfect springtime nibble when warm weather demands something light and cool. Slices of tender avocado are first placed on lightly fried wontons, followed by chunks of tuna and fresh mango tossed in cilantro-ginger dressing. The tacos are finished with spicy aioli, fresh cilantro and sesame seeds, creating a flavor medley that hits each taste bud. Enjoy them with a Frozen French 75, another of this location’s signature items.

Superior Grill

7333 Highland Road

225-999-7333

highland.superiorgrill.com

Hours:

Mon. to Thurs., 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fri., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sat., 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sun., 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.