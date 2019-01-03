Dish: Sukha Café’s Beet Reuben

Making healthy food accessible has long been a goal of Kim Matsko, the entrepreneur, yoga instructor and entertainer who brought Baton Rouge The Big Squeezy. Matsko has since sold the cold-pressed juicery, and now she’s opened an all-vegan, mostly organic restaurant called Sukha Café located on the second floor of her Kenilworth yoga studio, Yoga Bliss. The menu features all sorts of vegan dishes, including the beet Reuben panini, a plant-based take on a diner favorite. Thinly sliced roasted beets stand in for corned beef, while Cultured Guru’s nutrient-packed kimchi serves as the Reuben’s sauerkraut layer. The sandwich also includes Chao vegan cheese and Chef Domini Bradford’s homemade vegan Russian dressing. “Even people who say they don’t like beets will love this sandwich,” Matsko says. “They’re so good for you.”

Sukha Café

7384 Highland Road (Inside Yoga Bliss)

sukhastyle.com

Hours:

Open for lunch Monday through Saturday

Call or check online to confirm dinner hours

225-663-2381