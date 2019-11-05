DIsh: Solera’s Piquillos Rellenos

Part bar, kitchen and tasting room, Solera is the new tapas-centric eatery in Southdowns Village. The brainchild of Bin 77 general manager Brian Dykes and sommelier Mitch Rodgers, the restaurant features a wide variety of shareable hot and cold plates, as well as roasted meats, seafood, tasting menus and order-ahead paella for groups. On the cold tapas menu, try Chef Nick Puletti’s piquillos rellenos, roasted sweet piquillo peppers stuffed with nutty Spanish manchego served on toast points and finished with local rosemary-infused honey. It’s the perfect starter for an evening of carefully curated flavors and wines to match.

Eat at Solera

4205 Perkins Road

solerabr.com

225-256-4192

Hours:

Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday brunch, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.