Dish: The Rum House’s Taco Trifecta

Along with More than 200 rums from all over the world, The Rum House features 15 different specialty tacos on its Caribbean-influenced menu that make for a festive nosh this month. The Taco Trifecta, says General Manager Eric Nicaud, is a choice of three from the diverse global roundup. “The Calypso Beef is probably our most popular,” says Nicaud. Made with flank steak steeped in The Rum House’s homemade citrus-ginger-soy “island marinade,” the taco is set off by homemade guacamole, lime cream and spicy papaya-based “Paw Paw” sauce. Another favorite is the sumptuous Crispy Fish, beer-battered and deep-fried Mahi Mahi paired with jalapeño coleslaw. And consider The Carolina, a mélange of 24-hour slow-roasted pulled pork, tangy vinegar-based sauce jalapeño coleslaw and roasted corn relish. What to pair with all these bold flavors? Rum, naturally. “We’ve got one for every taco,” Nicaud says.

The Rum House

2112 Perkins Palm Avenue

930-4480

therumhouse.com

Hours:

Mon.-Thur., 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fri. & Sat., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sun., 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.