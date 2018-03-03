Dish: Rocca’s Prosciutto Pizza

Part of the wave of new restaurants opening throughout Mid City, Rocca Pizzeria is a boutique spot specializing in thin pies baked in traditional Neapolitan fashion. The brainchild of Ozzie Fernandez, co-owner of Izzo’s Illegal Burrito and Lit Pizza, Rocca serves up pizzas studded with streamlined ingredients and finished in an 800-degree wood-fired Italian oven. The Prosciutto starts with hand-tossed dough that’s topped first with fresh mozzarella and Rocca’s signature San Marzano red sauce and baked. The pie is removed from the oven and topped again, this time with creamy burrata, fresh arugula from Fullness Organic Farm, and prosciutto di Parma. It’s a medley of lively, agreeable flavors situated on a perfectly executed crust.

Rocca Pizzeria

3897 Government Street

225-478-1286

roccapizzeria.com

Hours:

Sun. & Mon., 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tues. to Thurs., 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fri. & Sat., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.