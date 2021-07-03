Dish: Rêve Coffee Lab’s Mood Tea

The perfect salve for this month’s steamy heat is Rêve Coffee Lab’s Mood Tea, a cool, quenching beverage that changes hues like a mood ring. The interactive drink begins with a cup of lavender and pea flower tea that’s freshly brewed, then sweetened and iced. A separate carafe of fresh lemonade is served alongside it, the idea being to pour the lemonade over the tea and watch the color of the tea swirl and change to midnight blue.

Sip this not-too-sweet refresher while nibbling on a blueberry goat cheese pastry, part of a rotating lineup of freshly made baked goods. You’ll find them all in the café’s first standalone Baton Rouge storefront location, a bright and airy spot in The Village at Willow Grove that opened in January of this year.

Rêve Coffee Lab

8211 Village Plaza Court, Building 4 Suite 1

(225) 256-2175

Hours:

Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.