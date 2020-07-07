Dish: Pimanyoli’s Pass-a-Dozen Hot Tamales

Pimanyoli’s reputation as a purveyor of pecan-smoked pit barbecue is well established, but the restaurant is also known among insiders as a go-to spot for homemade hot tamales—a rare find in local eateries. Owner Yolanda Perrilloux says the recipe dates back more than 90 years to her family’s roots in Newellton, Louisiana, where a beloved tamale street vendor left his popular formula to Perrilloux’s mother.

Today, Perrilloux’s sister Wanda Pass is in charge of turning out the restaurant’s signature tamales, which are made with masa, a combination of pork and beef and secret spices. Rolled in softened corn shucks, they’re tied in dozen or half-dozen bundles and baked in a Dutch oven in a rich tomato sauce. Call ahead first, because these goodies are only sold certain days of the week, and when they’re gone, they’re gone.

Pimanyoli’s Smokehouse and Café

14241 Airline Highway, Suite 105

751-7590

pimanyolisbbq.com

Hours:

Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.