Dish: Olive or Twist’s Truffle steak and eggs

Searching for a lazy weekend nosh? In Baton Rouge’s bustling brunch scene, there’s plenty to keep diners busy. Two years ago, the notable craft cocktail bar Olive or Twist got in on the brunch action with a belly-warming menu and beverages to match.

Co-owner Joshua Duke says one of the most popular items is the Truffle Steak and Eggs, a 6-oz. grilled-to-order ribeye “pub” cut, topped with a fried egg and shaved Parmesan and drizzled with truffle vinaigrette. It’s served with skillet potatoes or mixed fruit. “It’s been a real favorite,” says Duke. “And it goes great with a bloody mary.”

Here, of course, that suggestion portends something elevated. Choose from four themed bloody marys, each made with different spirits and accoutrements. And don’t worry if mimosas are more your thing. There are 15 of them.

Eat at Olive or Twist

2122 Perkins Palm Avenue, Suite A

225-456-2188

oliveortwistbr.com

Hours:

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to midnight