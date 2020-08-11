Dish: Nino’s Restaurant’s Lombardia

Made-in-house spaghetti and plump Gulf shrimp anchor Nino’s wildly popular Lombardia, a light and flavorful dish that’s been on the menu since chef Elton Hyndman bought the restaurant in 2009. “It’s the one dish that’s been here since we started,” says Hyndman. “I joke that I’d see picketers outside if we ever took it off the menu.”

Hyndman makes traditional pasta using semolina flour and water, sending the dough through an extruder to confect perfect strings. The tender pasta is tossed with sautéed shrimp, cherry tomatoes, capers and lemon garlic butter sauce and finished with fresh basil. “Sometimes,” says Hyndman, “the best thing a chef can do is get out of the way.”

Nino’s Restaurant

7512 Bluebonnet Blvd.

(225) 757-9300

ninos-italian.com

Hours:

Dinner only, Tuesday through Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m.