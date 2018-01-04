Dish: MJ’s Café’s Sweet Potato Falafel Burger

Since it opened in 2011, MJ’s Café has been a welcome salve for local vegetarians with a healthy menu featuring soups, quiches and salads made with local produce. New owner Mary-Brennan Faucheaux, who bought the restaurant last spring, has been steadily introducing new items, including a vegan lineup to kick off the New Year. Her sweet potato falafel burger is a hearty baked burger assembled with sweet potatoes, chickpeas, almond flour, parsley, onions and turmeric. It’s served on an Our Daily Bread wheat bun with house-made quinoa tabouli, organic baby greens and a vegan tahini sauce she prepares with coconut yogurt. Faucheaux is also rolling out vegan versions of the popular banh mi sandwich and classic nachos. “I’d say I eat about 80% vegan,” says Faucheaux. “I really believe in the benefits of a plant-based diet.”

MJ’s Café

672 Jefferson Highway

480-1300

facebook.com/mjscafebr

Mon.- Fri., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.