Dish: MJ’s Café’s Gamechanger

This article originally appeared in the February 2020 issue of inRegister.

MJ’s Café’s recent move from White Star Market to a larger spot on Government Street has enabled owner Mary-Brennan Faucheux to add full breakfast service and expand her popular lunchtime menu. Dinner service should also begin sometime this year here at this pioneering Baton Rouge vegetarian and vegan eatery.

The breakfast menu’s Gamechanger is a colorful bowl of homemade hash browns, spinach, tomatoes, avocado, tofu or free-range egg scramble, vegan or dairy cheese, and chipotle sauce. It’s topped with MJ’s own “Baecon,” a bacon substitute made from coconut flakes at the LSU AgCenter Food Incubator.

Sweeter breakfast fare includes sourdough French toast made with almond milk and warm spices and topped with fruit, nuts, maple syrup and vegan cream cheese. If you’re in a rush, grab a breakfast taco to go.

MJ’s Café

5162 Government Street

412-4803

mjscafebr.com

Hours:

Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.