Dish: Mestizo’s Frisco Tacos, Keto Style

This article was originally published in the May 2019 issue of inRegister.

Over the course of its now 20 years in business, Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Restaurant has become a reliable spot for healthy alternatives. Alongside standard fare, you can order veggie stir-fries, power bowls, quinoa salads and other lower-fat, lower-carb items. In January, chef-owner Jim Urdiales introduced a “make it keto” option, which he says has soared in popularity. “It has exploded,” Urdiales says. “I would venture to say that it’s selected 40% to 50% of the time for any item it’s offered on.”

The Keto-Style Frisco Tacos feature strips of skirt steak marinated in orange juice and Worcestershire sauce, then stuffed in lettuce leaves with sautéed red and yellow onions, pico de gallo, fresh avocado, cotija cheese and cilantro. A side of housemade chimichurri sauce—a tangy blend of pureed cilantro, onion, garlic and olive oil—is perfect for dipping. Order fresh zucchini sticks instead of tortilla chips, and don’t forget a glass of FitVine red or white wine, which has only three carbs per serving.

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Restaurant

2323 South Acadian Thruway

225-387-2699

mestizorestaurant.com

Hours:

Sunday through Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.