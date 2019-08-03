Dish: JED’s Local’s Shrimp and Fried Green Tomato Po’boy

Created by Eliza founders Chef Russell Davis and his wife Sally, JED’s Local in Mid City serves authentic Louisiana po’boys, both classic and reimagined. Staples like fried shrimp and 12-hour roast beef are in full supply, but so are specialty po’boys that demonstrate Davis’s fondness for detail.

The grilled shrimp and fried green tomato is a great example. Like all po’boys here, it starts with Leidenheimer bread, and from there the chef adds grilled Gulf shrimp, cornmeal-crusted fried green tomatoes, housemade remoulade sauce, shredded iceberg lettuce and chopped hardboiled egg.

“You really get a lot of different flavors and textures, from the spiciness of the shrimp to the richness of the remoulade and egg,” says Davis. “It’s our number-one selling specialty po’boy.”

Concerning fries, order them simply or loaded with roast beef debris, pulled pork, applewood bacon and cheese, or even red beans and scallions.

JED’s Local Louisiana Po’boys

672 Jefferson Highway

225-349-8333

jedslocal.com

Hours:

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.