Dish: Gov’t Taco

This article originally appeared in the February 2021 issue of inRegister.

A restaurant whose brand plays with history’s highlights—and idiosyncrasies—seems the perfect diversion in these strange times, especially when it’s all about precisely composed street tacos. Chef/food personality Jay Ducote opened Gov’t Taco last year, a permanent location for a concept that first launched in White Star Market. In its new digs, Gov’t Taco serves a much-expanded taco and side dish lineup, along with craft cocktails from a full bar. Menu additions include the Al Pastor-al College, a pairing of tender adobe pork and pineapple, and the SoCALISM, where grilled or fried mahi-mahi hangs out with street corn and white barbecue sauce. In the tangy Buffalo Bill, crisp Buffalo chicken meets blue cheese crèma, cabbage and carrot. The Boston Beet Party, a riff on hummus, is one of several shareables that help make this modern taqueria a cheerful gathering place.

Gov’t Taco

5621 Government St.

(225) 256-7651

govttaco.com

Hours:

Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Happy hour, 4 to 7 p.m. daily

Closed Sunday