Dish: GD Barbeque’s Pulled Pork and Brisket Combo Plate

The takeout shack on the corner of Government Street and St. Rose Avenue has held several different barbecue iterations over the last few years, but the latest, GD Barbeque, is earning serious praise for succulent smoked meats, homemade sides and a perfectly piquant sauce concocted by pitmaster Robert Vazquez.

“Most of the meats require a 12- to 15-hour cook,” says owner Gordon Mese, who rebooted the barbecue stand on his family’s longtime property—which also houses his Garden District Nursery next door—after former tenant Smokin’ Aces consolidated operations with Tiger Deauxnuts. “A lot of times, the smoker is running 24 hours a day.”

The self-styled Combo Plate lets diners pick two meats, the most popular of which are pulled pork and beef brisket. Among side dishes, the smoked green beans are a refreshing option, but’s hard to beat GD’s creamy penne mac and cheese and sweet-savory baked beans. Texas toast rounds out the plate.

GD Barbeque

2504 Government Street

225-228-2611

gd-barbeque.business.site

Hours:

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or while supplies last)